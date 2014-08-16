Index of /trimcheck

[ICO]NameLast modifiedSizeDescription
[PARENTDIR]Parent Directory  -  
[TXT]about.txt2013-02-18 09:05 234 About this program
[DIR]old/2014-08-16 21:11 - Obsolete older versions
[ ]trimcheck-0.7-win64.exe2015-10-07 13:54 1.3Mtrimcheck v0.7 64-bit Windows binary
[ ]trimcheck-0.7.exe2014-08-16 21:08 929Ktrimcheck v0.7 32-bit Windows binary
TrimCheck provides an easy way to test whether TRIM works on your SSD.
This program was written by Vladimir Panteleev.

You can find more information on the program's GitHub project page:
https://github.com/CyberShadow/trimcheck