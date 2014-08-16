Index of /trimcheck

|Name
TrimCheck provides an easy way to test whether TRIM works on your SSD. This program was written by Vladimir Panteleev. You can find more information on the program's GitHub project page: https://github.com/CyberShadow/trimcheck